Tour Guides undergo first aid training

A community-based child-safe tourism toolkit has been developed by the Tourism Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali highlighted this during a First Aid Training course for tour guides.

Ali says when tour guides make community tours, they need to ensure they’re respectful of women and children.

He adds that the Ministry will soon also publish a Code of Conduct that will act as a guideline to maintain a standard of service, including in communities.

Ali stresses that tour guides play a special role in the tourism sector.

He says their role is well beyond showing tourists around and that they have a duty of care, which is why it is critical not just to meet requirements but to provide the level of service expected.

He says tourists put their trust in tour guides to handle emergencies and adds that one negative experience can jeopardize an entire destination’s reputation.

Ali says the first aid training will be for three years.