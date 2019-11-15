Tough task converting to green energy says Usamate

The government is facing a challenge in converting electricity from fossil fuel based to green energy says Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate.

Speaking in Labasa last night, Usamate says at the moment between 50 to 60 percent of Fiji’s electricity is from renewable sources.

He says it is government’s desire to make all of our electricity renewable and this requires the efforts of everyone including government itself and development partners but most importantly the private sector.

Usamate says Energy Fiji Limited has been given this task with a strong emphasis on hydro energy and increasingly on solar energy and they will be looking to the private sector for help.

“We will be looking at engaging the private sector. We will be bringing in private sector knowledge. We will be bringing in private sector capital to allow us to work together in tandem with government to convert our energy so that it becomes more of a renewable energy in the future.”

Fiji has set itself a target to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.