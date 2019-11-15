Tough Diwali for some Fijians

The Festival of Light is a joyous occasion celebrated by all Fijians regardless of their faith or religion and it symbolizes unity.

However, while there is still an atmosphere of celebration around the country, many say that this year’s celebration has been greatly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

FBC News spoke with a few Fijian families yesterday who expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major hindrance to their Diwali festivity this year.

Rajendra Singh of Suva says they are blessed to have a few dollars to spend on a few items.

“Me and my family we don’t have much for this Diwali and what little we have we used it to buy a few things. COVID-19 have affected us so much but we are happy to reach another Diwali.”

Despite the COVID-19 impact, Amini Tagaga of Sakoca is optimistic that the love and unity of the Diwali festivity will triumph.

“We normally celebrate Diwali with our Hindu brothers and sisters but this year, the celebration is not as big as previous years. No matter the current situation, we will celebrate and share what little we have.”

Meanwhile, Suva was filled with a range of fireworks as everyone gathered to celebrate the Festival of Lights.