Business

TotalEnergies focuses on energy transition

Shania Shayal Prasad

June 18, 2022

TotalEnergies Managing Director Dennis Michael Cuaycong.

TotalEnergies is focusing on its clean energy transition by aiming to solarize all of its service stations.

Company Managing Director Dennis Michael Cuaycong said the company’s goal is to be net zero by 2050.

He adds that the project initially began in 2020 globally for 5000 TotalEnergies globally.

“In Fiji out of the 31 TotalEnergies service stations that we have all across the country, we have targeted to solarize 22 service stations by the end of next year, and after that, we even plan towards solarizing the other stations as well.”

Cuaycong adds that as part of their initiative, the newly refurbished Makoi TotalEnergies has 35 kW of solar capacity installed.

He adds that this will help them save 20 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Managing Director also stated that in the future, they hope to introduce products related to energy transitions.

