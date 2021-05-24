Total number of building permits falls in 2021

The number of building permits issued and the total value of construction work approved in 2021 decreased significantly, compared to 2020.

A Fiji Bureau of Statistics report shows 1,107 building permits were issued in 2021 with a value of $190.6 million, decreasing by 22.1% and 37.3%, respectively, compared to 2020 figures.

553 completion certificates were issued in 2021, with a value of $69.4 million, a decrease of 6.4% and 42.3%, respectively, when compared to 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

For the December quarter last year, commercial buildings accounted for the highest value of completion certificates issued, worth $14.2 million.

Private or residential dwellings accounted for $5.8 million in completion certificates issued and other alterations and miscellaneous (minor renovations) were valued at $0.6 million.