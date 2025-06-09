Total Energies confirms sufficient fuel stock

[Photo: FILE]

Total Energies is assuring the public that Fiji has sufficient fuel following the arrival of a tanker in Vuda, Lautoka, yesterday.

The company confirmed the shipment belongs to them and says there is no shortage.

In response to queries from FBC News, TotalEnergies says it will continue supplying citizens and businesses, maintaining that national fuel security remains stable.

However, the company is urging motorists to avoid panic buying or hoarding, warning that such behavior places unnecessary pressure on the supply chain.

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The reassurance follows heightened public concern that led to long queues at several service stations along the Suva-Nausori corridor yesterday.

TotalEnergies maintains that while deliveries remain consistent, the public should purchase fuel responsibly to ensure a steady nationwide supply.

After offloading in Vuda, the tanker is scheduled to arrive at the Suva Port this Thursday.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is now entering its third week with no resolution in sight.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered rising oil prices and fears of a global inflationary spike.

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