Toppers Scholarship available only for studies locally

The Tertiary Education Loan Scheme Board will not offer scholarships for studying overseas in 2021.

Chief executive Bobby Maharaj says due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel related restrictions in place, all National Toppers Scholarships are only available for studies locally.

The TSLB gives 600 scholarships under this Scheme every year.

“In the last two years we had 20 scholarships that were being given for overseas studies but due to these restrictions in terms of border control and so forth, we have decided to suspend the National Toppers Overseas Scheme for 2021. So we have got 600 local NTS Scholarships distributed in 10 categories.”

These categories include technology, infrastructure, education, social science, agriculture, town and country planning, commerce and diplomas and certificates in special areas.