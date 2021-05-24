Home

News

Topic on industrial hemp at AG's Conference will be interesting 

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 10, 2021 11:01 am

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the last topic of the 23rd Attorney General’s Conference on industrial hemp will be an interesting one.

Speaking during the opening of the Conference, Ratu Wiliame says industrial hemp is proving to be a high-value business and Fiji must not hesitate from tapping into it.

He says industrial hemp has been called a “wonder plant” due to its estimated 25,000 different uses which include food, fibers, ropes textiles, paper and building materials.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Ratu Wiliame, these industries provide thousands of jobs globally and many countries are finding that industrial hemp offers huge economic potential.

The Head of State says the industrialization of hemp has far-reaching implications and not only for current government policies and legislation addressing the illegal use and effects of hemp.

Ratu Wiliame adds it also challenges us to reexamine the current laws and institutional structures supporting the agricultural export industry and legal framework.

However, the President says that he fully acknowledges that this cannot be done overnight as a great deal of supporting framework is needed.

The two-day conference will see other topics such as Digital Payments, landlords and tenants’ legal obligations being discussed.

