Top Gun: Maverick Lands a Christmas Season Streaming Release on Paramount+

[Source: CBR]

After several majorly successful months at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming in for a landing.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Tom Cruise-led sequel, which has raked in a staggering $1.48 billion at the time of writing, will be available to stream on Paramount + on Dec. 22. Subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Latin America and the United Kingdom will be able to watch the high-flying blockbuster before Christmas while those in France and South Korea will need to wait until early 2023.

Despite several significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick proved to be worth the wait for Paramount as the sequel largely dominated the 2022 box office. Beating out titans such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell climbed into the cockpit once again to train a new generation of pilots while also coming to terms with the loss of his friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

With many fans surprised by Maverick’s success, given how superheroes have largely controlled theaters over the past decade, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer explained why he thinks the Top Gun sequel resonated with audiences.

“That’s what it’s all about; it’s about the emotion, it’s about bringing Iceman back, it’s about seeing a real movie,” Bruckheimer said. “The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They’re beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that’s real, and that’s what Top Gun gave us…”

As for the future of the franchise, Cruise is reportedly already considering whether a threequel could be possible. Maverick star Miles Teller noted that the Hollywood icon is seemingly discussing another movie. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it.

We’ll see,” Teller said. “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.”

At the time of writing, Paramount has yet to officially announce any future plans for the Top Gun series.