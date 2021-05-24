Tonganibeia aligns career goal to national needs

Kiribati national Joseph Tarataake Tonganibeia, says being able to contribute to his country’s infrastructure development amidst the effects of climate change is a key factor in his study and career ambitions.

Tonganibeia has experienced first-hand the detrimental effects climate change has had on the low-lying island nation.

Combining this with his childhood passion for the building industry, Tonganibeia decided to enroll at the Fiji National University in the Diploma in Architectural Drafting.

The three-year programme provides students with drafting knowledge, skills, technical knowledge of materials, regulations, building codes, bylaws and other standards used locally and abroad.

The 21-year-old says the program is aligned with his ambitions as he wants to contribute to his country through green and sustainable building designs.