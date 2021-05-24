Tonga receives timely assistance from Japan

Help continues to pour into Tonga following the volcanic eruption last month.

UNICEF and the Government of Japan announced a new US$1,250,000 partnership to support the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga to ensure that about 19,250 people, including 10,000 children, affected by the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami have sufficient access to safe drinking water, a clean environment, as well as good health.

This commitment constitutes the continuation of the strong partnership between the people of Japan and UNICEF aiming to improve the lives of all children living in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Tonga, Munenaga Kensaku says the assistance will help Tonga to accelerate their restoration efforts from the disaster as well as to fight against COVID-19.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano caused the destruction of essential water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities and interruption of services to families, schools, and health care facilities. This has further exposed people to the risk of illness from drinking unsafe water, open defecation, and from not being able to regularly wash their hands with soap and water.