Tonga bound soldiers safe as they remain in isolation

Fifty-one Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel deployed to assist in the rehabilitation efforts in Tonga are safe and remain in isolation in Brisbane, Australia.

This has been confirmed by RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai after a few reports emerged that there is a COVID-19 outbreak on HMAS Adelaide, which is due to arrive in Tonga in the next few days.

Major-General Kalouniwai confirms Fiji’s taskforce deployed for Tonga is not on the HMAS Adelaide as there has been a change in deployment plans.

He adds, the soldiers are still in Brisbane and they will be part of an Australian Defence Force combined team that will be travelling to Tonga soon.

The Commander stresses they will be flown in by an ADF Strait lift, after completing their isolation period towards the end of this week.

Major-General Kalouniwai earlier highlighted these personnel, consisting of Engineers, Medics, and other specialists will conduct rehabilitation and further assessment in Tonga, following the impacts of the violent eruption and tsunami two weeks ago.

These soldiers are expected to be on the ground for 10 days, however, this is subject to change depending on the magnitude of damage and rehabilitation required.