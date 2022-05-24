Tokoriki Island to reopen today after 2 years

[Source: Supplied]

The Sheraton Resort and Spa, Tokoriki Island will reopen from today following a two-year disruption to operations due to the pandemic.

Multi Property Vice President Fiji & Samoa Neeraj Chadha says they are proud to re-open the 5-star resort as its one of the most sought after holiday destination.

Resort Manager Mitchell Goff says they are delighted to be able to restart and their full team are ready and waiting to welcome guests back.

Goff says it’s a milestone moment for them and they are so looking forward to providing their trademark anticipatory world-class service and range of truly exceptional guest experiences.

The Tokoriki Island resort reopening follows Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay which re-commenced operations in December 2021, the Sheraton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa opened in March after a $73m transformation and Sheraton Denarau villas reopened in April 2022.