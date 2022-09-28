Tokoriki Island Resort Appoints new Director

Newly appointed, Geoffrey Shaw. [Source: Supplied]

Geoffrey Shaw has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Tokoriki Island Resort.

Shaw has a wealth of knowledge of the Fiji tourism sector with over 50 years of experience in the industry.

He purchased the iconic Castaway Island in 1992, built and opened Outrigger on the Coral Coast in 2000, and was actively involved in all aspects of management, marketing, and strategic decision-making for the two resorts whilst employing a team of over 800.

In 2014, Shaw sold both resorts, totalling 320 rooms, to Outrigger Hotels Hawaii.

He has held a number of industry-related directorships in Fiji including as Deputy Chairman of Tourism Fiji and Chairman of Airports Fiji Limited and is currently the Chairman of the Mamanuca Environment Society.

The privately owned Tokoriki Island Resort is located in the Mamanuca Islands.