Toiling idle land can grow the Agriculture sector

There is an increasing amount of idle land in the North and landowners have been urged to make use of it.

Speaking to farmers in Wainikoro and Nadogo in Cakaudrove, Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy highlighted land became unused because leases have not been renewed for many years.

He adds that landowners who are also farmers should tap into this abundant resource and help the sector grow.

“No one will benefit from idle unutilized land, neither the landowners, nor the farmers, households nor labors. We are pushing for agriculture growth and development. We want landowners to open up and think positively about their resources. Land lying idle and does not provide any returns had no value.”

The Minister says this will also help reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported goods and improve food security.

The Agriculture Ministry continues to provide initiatives to farmers to expand their investment in the Agriculture sector at the same time help in meeting the local and export demands.