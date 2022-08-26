Togoru residents raise flooding issues

Development at the Togoru settlement in Navua.

Some residents of Togoru settlement in Navua are complaining that works being done by a private developer on nearby freehold land has contributed to increased flooding in the area.

The residents say the area is already affected by coastal erosion and sea level rise, which has inundated their settlement, including the graves of their ancestors.

Marama Yee, a former resident recently visited the settlement and says she was taken aback by how much damage has been done not only by nature but by recent development works.

“After so many years, now coming back to the village I am shocked to see the level of erosion and not only that, also the development that has caused so much damage to our beachfront because the water backs up right into the village when there is a high tide- it never used to be like that when we were growing up.”



Marama Yee and some of Togoru residents.

Togoru resident, Nicholas Dunn hopes the issue can be addressed as flooding is affecting the safety of their loved ones.

“The drain is blocked, so during high tide, all this place is flooded, the whole road, so it affects our school children from going to school in the morning.”

But a local spokesman for the New Zealand developer, who wished to remain anonymous, maintains that they have received all Government approvals for the work, which includes the uprooting of mangroves.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Environment, but we have yet to receive a response.