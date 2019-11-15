Toganivalu hopes to change local art industry

A newcomer to interior designing, Sarah Toganivalu is hoping to change the local landscape and the art industry.

Eight months into her newfound passion, Toganivalu hopes her business will flourish despite the pandemic.

Toganivalu is part of the first-ever Loma Ni Vale showcase, an art exhibition that features interior designs and décors.

An architect by profession, Toganivalu says she didn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of her dreams.

“So people are really happy and they put their trust in me to do what I can to help them find things locally and that’s been really great cause that’s been my entire focus, just using what we have and not necessarily spending so much money but just working with what we can get.”

The Tailevu lass is working with women from the handicraft centres.

Toganivalu says she hopes to collaborate with more women at the handicraft centers who may need the same exposure.

“Well, I hope that I can work with the ladies at the market directly so that if people want interior design ideas we can go to them directly and have more of a hands-on approach.”

The art exhibition ends tomorrow.