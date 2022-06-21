Toganivalu, first Pacific Island female on IFRC Governing Board

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Red Cross Society President, Sala Toganivalu is the first Pacific Island female to sit on the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Governing Board.

Toganivalu is part of the 23rd session of the IFRC General Assembly that is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body of the IFRC which takes place every two years to set the overall policy and vision for the network.

192 countries are part of the session to explore ways in which the world’s largest humanitarian network can scale up efforts to tackle pressing humanitarian issues.

Toganivalu will also be part of the 2022 Council of Delegates discussion, following the 23rd IFRC General Assembly.

The discussion will look at ways to ensure the IFRC movement remains adaptable and accountable, and that they maximize their collective impact.

The 23rd IFRC General Assembly concludes today.