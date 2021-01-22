Toga Irish crossing underwater

More than fifty-Fijians were unable to cross the Toga Irish crossing in Nausori this morning as it was underwater.

Resident Pita Tuiqila says the water level at the Rewa River rose this morning and flooded some low-lying areas including various crossings.

Tuiqila adds he has been advising Fijians who were stranded to not take any risk in trying to cross these flooded roads and crossings.

Fiji Roads Authority has also confirmed that the King’s Road before Matawailevu junction in Ra is reduced to a single lane due to an underslip.

It says there is a landslide at the King’s Road close to Nabulini village in Wainibuka and a contractor is clearing the area.



[Nabulini village in Wainibuka. Source: FRA]

The Authority says Fijians need to be wary of the possibility of rock falls, landslides and debris on the roads due to heavy rain.

Drivers are also urged to take extra care.

