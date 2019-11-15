Home

Toga dalo farmers informed of beetle eradication

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 20, 2019 4:15 pm
Close to 50 dalo farmers from Toga in Rewa were recently informed of the techniques to eradicate dalo beetles.

Fiji Crop and Livestock Council through a workshop also informed the farmers about alternative markets for their root crops.

Farmers from the villages of Muana, Vunisei, and Navatuyaba; were joined by experts in the dalo beetle eradication programme, and a representative from the Fiji Agricultural Marketing Authority.

Rewa Dalo Farmers Association president Josefa Ranuku says the majority of farmers in Toga sell dalo commercially and they are pleased that they have the opportunity to hear from the experts in the field on methods of preventing and eradicating dalo beetle infections from their crops.

Council chief executive Jiu Daunivalu, said the workshop was intended to empower and upskill farmers, and to provide them with relevant information and knowledge, especially linking them to the markets.

