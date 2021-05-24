Toddlers drown in Nadi

Two children are believed to have drowned in a river near Vatutu Village in Nadi this afternoon.
The victims are a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl.
Police say the incident occurred after 2pm.
The two-year-old child’s body has been recovered while the search for the four-year-old continues.
Police investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident is underway.
