Toddlers drown in Nadi

Two children are believed to have drowned in a river near Vatutu Village in Nadi this afternoon.

The victims are a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl.

Police say the incident occurred after 2pm.

The two-year-old child’s body has been recovered while the search for the four-year-old continues.

Police investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident is underway.