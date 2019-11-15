Toddler latest drowning victim

A two-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Labasa.

Police report that the child was with his grandmother before he disappeared and was found floating in the Nakama River by a teacher.

Article continues after advertisement

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 11 compared to 12 for the same period last year.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













