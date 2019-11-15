Home

News

Toddler latest drowning victim

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 6, 2020 3:42 pm
A two-year-old child is believed to be the country's latest drowning victim. [File Photo]

A two-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Labasa.

Police report that the child was with his grandmother before he disappeared and was found floating in the Nakama River by a teacher.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 11 compared to 12 for the same period last year.










