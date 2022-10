[File Photo]

An 18-month-old has become the country’s latest drowning victim.

The incident occurred around midday yesterday at Matacawalevu Village, Yasawa.

Police say the mother of the baby raised the alarm when she couldn’t locate her son, following which search efforts were conducted by villagers.

A few minutes later, the child’s body was found floating a few meters away from the shore.

Police investigation continues.