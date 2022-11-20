Toddler found motionless in swimming pool

[File Photo]

A three-year-old is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The boy was found motionless in a swimming pool at a house in Matintar, Nadi.

According to police, the toddler was left in the care of relatives when the alleged drowning incident took place.

Police investigators will be looking into the element of negligence regarding the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 39 compared to 33 for the same period last year.