TLTB welcomes new board members

Prime Minister and Chairman of the i-Taukei Land Trust Board Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed four new board members.

This includes Ratu Aca Rayawa, Ratu Nemia Dawai, Ratu Inoke Momoedonu, and Adi Ana Ratuilagi.

Amongst a number of iTaukei land policy matters discussed were board approval to increase the premium, rent, and stumpage rates for all forestry leases.

Appropriate consultations have been held with the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited and Fiji Pine where an agreement on the new rates that will come into effect from 1st January 2022 was reached.

This will ensure that landowners are appropriately compensated for the use of their land in growing the Forestry Sector.

The rates will be subject to review every four years



[Source: Fijian Government]