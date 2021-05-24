Home

TLTB welcomes new board members

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 28, 2021 12:03 pm
The i-Taukei Land Trust Board members [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister and Chairman of the i-Taukei Land Trust Board Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed four new board members.

This includes Ratu Aca Rayawa, Ratu Nemia Dawai, Ratu Inoke Momoedonu, and Adi Ana Ratuilagi.

Amongst a number of iTaukei land policy matters discussed were board approval to increase the premium, rent, and stumpage rates for all forestry leases.

Article continues after advertisement

Appropriate consultations have been held with the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited and Fiji Pine where an agreement on the new rates that will come into effect from 1st January 2022 was reached.

This will ensure that landowners are appropriately compensated for the use of their land in growing the Forestry Sector.

The rates will be subject to review every four years


[Source: Fijian Government]

