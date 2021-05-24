TLTB to revoke land lease in Nasoso

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has stopped all the works currently undertaken by Grace Road on a piece of land in Nasoso, Nadi.

In a statement, the Board says that Lot 15 of Nasosovou was a recreational reserve until part of it was rezoned by the Department of Town and Country Planning in 2018.

It says the lease was initially given to one of the landowners, Ponijese Lou Rayasi, who later sold it to Midwest Holdings Limited on payment of $37,500isg the 25% of the sale price to be paid to the landowners under the lease conditions.

The Board says Midwest Holdings Ltd was also intending to sell the same piece of land to Grace Road, however, this has never eventuated as TLTB has not consented to it.

It says due to non-compliance with the many regulatory conditions on how the lease was processed, TLTB will now revoke the lease.

As a way forward TLTB will stop all works on the subject land, revoke, and correct the lease since only part of it was rezoned by DTCP and not the whole 1430 square meters.

The Board will also carry out a joint consultation with DTCP and Nadi Town Council including other stakeholders as well as with other residents/tenants of Nasoso to clarify TLTB’s position and also have their views considered.

TLTB will only allow the development to take place once the issues surrounding the lease are resolved with concerned parties.

Earlier today, the Department of Environment also confirmed that a prohibition notice has been issued to the Grace Road Kitchen for environmental breaches.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says he hasn’t seen an Environmental Impact Assessment submission.

He also says they will now undertake an extensive investigation and will take further action if required.

Questions have also been sent to the Grace Road Group.