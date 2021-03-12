TLTB leases land for tree planting initiative

The i-Taukei Land Trust Board has leased certain lands around the country for tree planting initiatives.

Chief Executive, Tevita Koroduadua says this is in support of the Government’s 30 Million Trees in 15 Years.

Koroduadua says TLTB is working with landowning units on tree planting initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

He says TLTB has planted around 26,956 different tree including vertiver, palm, coconut, pine, mahogany, vesi, moli, tavola, yasi, vesi, kauvula, sikeci, ivi, vutu, tamarind and other fruit trees.

Koroduadua says this will also help in the fight against Climate Change by increasing the opportunities to protect the environment and enhance biodiversity, ecosystem services, and socio-economic development.

Being the administrator of 91% of land in Fiji, TLTB campaigns to restore and restock degraded lands and forests.