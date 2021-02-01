Home

TLTB joins FICAC to launch anti-bribery campaign

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 7, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: TLTB ]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has a zero-tolerance against corrupt activities.

The Board is the latest organization to join hands with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in a nationwide campaign against bribery.

Chief Executive, Tevita Kuruvakadua says it is important to create awareness within TLTB so that all its Management and staff are reminded to be champions and advocates against bribery and other corruptive activities.

He says it is important that their staff are focused and engaged in effective land management services to meet the expectation of all their stakeholders.

Kuruvakadua says through this campaign they will be able to improve service delivery with efficiency, transparency and accountability.

