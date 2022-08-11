TLTB has $45m in lease money for underage landowners

Prime Minister, Bainimarama says TLTB has invested this money for them until they turn 18 and are eligible to receive it.

Forty-five million dollars in lease money is currently being held by the iTaukei Lands Trust Board on behalf of more than 47, 000 Fijians below the age of 18.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama revealed this while opening the Macuata Provincial Council Meeting yesterday afternoon.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting yesterday. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He says in some cases, there are several young iTaukei millionaires in waiting who will be able to access their funds after their 18th birthday.

Bainimarama adds under the government policies there are young iTaukei’s who will receive an invaluable financial head start in life.

He says not only has the government protected land, but it’s also finding ways to increase its value and ensure that all community members enjoy an equitable share of the benefits of land leasing.