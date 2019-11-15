TLTB employee and farmer charged for corruption

An iTaukei Land Trust Board employee and a farmer were produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today on corruption-related offences.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged Solomone Keteravu and Jason Zhong with one count of Bribery each under the Prevention of Bribery Act.

It is alleged that while serving as an Assistant Estate Officer in the TLTB Nadi branch, Keteravu accepted an advantage of $300 from Zhong to perform any act in his capacity as a public servant.

FICAC State Counsel Darren Hickes represented Prosecution.

The men were released on bail and were instructed to surrender their travel documents and not to re-offend and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

A stop departure order was also issued accordingly.

The matter has been adjourned to 31 August.