TLTB declares 495 villages

The i-Taukei Land Trust Board has declared an additional 495 villages.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will help improve the livelihoods of the rural i-Taukei population.

Bainimarama says out of the 1,171 i-Taukei villages, TLTB has so far declared 1,148 villages.

“The Board has declared over 400 villagers in the province Bua, Cakaudrove, Lau, Lomaiviti, Naitasiri, Macuata and Ra. This is part of the government’s efforts to improve the livelihoods of the rural i-Taukei population.”

Bainimarama says the Board has also endorsed a sustainable rural livelihood framework that will be implemented from 2022-2030 that recognizes the importance of an integrated approach.

“i-Taukei Affairs Board remains committed to carrying out its mandate of good governance and well-being of i-Taukei. Times have changed and it is incumbent on the Board to usher in changes that will improve the livelihood of i-Taukei and their well-being. This will boost the rural economy, where most i-Taukei villages are, and contribute to Fiji’s rebuilding efforts.”

The Board also endorsed a Global Environment Facility Sixth Cycle Project on Community Based Integrated Natural Resource Management which involves reforestation and smart agriculture.

The project will benefit Tikina Sawakasa, Dawasamu in Tailevu and Nakorotubu in Ra, and will be referred to Cabinet at its next meeting.