Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|
Full Coverage

News

TLTB declares 495 villages

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 29, 2021 3:30 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

The i-Taukei Land Trust Board has declared an additional 495 villages.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will help improve the livelihoods of the rural i-Taukei population.

Bainimarama says out of the 1,171 i-Taukei villages, TLTB has so far declared 1,148 villages.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Board has declared over 400 villagers in the province Bua, Cakaudrove, Lau, Lomaiviti, Naitasiri, Macuata and Ra. This is part of the government’s efforts to improve the livelihoods of the rural i-Taukei population.”

Bainimarama says the Board has also endorsed a sustainable rural livelihood framework that will be implemented from 2022-2030 that recognizes the importance of an integrated approach.

“i-Taukei Affairs Board remains committed to carrying out its mandate of good governance and well-being of i-Taukei. Times have changed and it is incumbent on the Board to usher in changes that will improve the livelihood of i-Taukei and their well-being. This will boost the rural economy, where most i-Taukei villages are, and contribute to Fiji’s rebuilding efforts.”

The Board also endorsed a Global Environment Facility Sixth Cycle Project on Community Based Integrated Natural Resource Management which involves reforestation and smart agriculture.

The project will benefit Tikina Sawakasa, Dawasamu in Tailevu and Nakorotubu in Ra, and will be referred to Cabinet at its next meeting.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.