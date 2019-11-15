TISI Sangam commended for contributing to cultural diversity in the country

The TISI Sangam has been commended for its contributions towards cultural diversity and humanity.

This after the Sangam organized the Annual Firewalking Festival and pooja ceremony yesterday.

Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan who officiated the event commended them for not only serving people who share their faith but serving the people of Fiji.

Karan says as a small country with big ambitions, we must be able to harness all strengths to propel the nation forward.

The Sangam has over the years educated students of all races with its 21 primary schools, five secondary schools, two vocational training centres and a nursing school in different parts of Fiji.

Karan thanked the TISI Sangam for being one of the first organizations in Fiji to reach out and provide free lunches to some schools around the country.

TISI Sangam national president Sadasivan Naicker says they will continue to work with the Fijian Government in advancing the national interests and priorities.