TISI appeal on AGM dismissed

The appeal brought up by some executives in relation to the Annual General Meeting of the then India Sanmagra Ikya Sangam has been dismissed by the Fiji Court of Appeal.

The Court noted that TISI’s Annual General Meetings were to take place on 28th May 2016 and later 28th August 2016, but these were cancelled by the existing executives.

Following the cancellation, some office bearers who were up for elections during the AGMs then declared themselves as office bearers without any election.

The Court of Appeal Judges stated that the appeals emanated from a unique set of facts in which the membership of TISI was deeply divided on matters that shook the very foundation of its existence.

The three Judges also said that at the core of the dispute in the consolidated appeals, was the election of the national executives or office bearers of TISI.

They said that one of the key issues that is yet to be resolved is who declares the election of the officer bearers after the AGM.

Another key issue that is before the High Court is whether the persons who took steps to discipline certain contestants for key positions within the Sangam executive had acted properly and in compliance with assurances given in Court as well as the Consent Court Orders that had been made in the Lautoka High Court.

One of the issues that the High Court will consider is whether the persons who ran the organization prior to the 28th August 2016 AGM identified and targeted certain members for exclusion via the disciplinary process.

The Court stated in its Judgment that Richard Naidu who acts for TISI submitted he was taking a neutral view and that his client did not want to be seen as partisan.

He submitted that his client was all for a practical and logical resolution.

However, the Court noted that having considered all evidence and facts available, the only reasonable conclusion that could be arrived at was that an AGM had not been completed and that it was no justification for the national executives to indefinitely postpone elections.

The Court further noted that the appeals spread over six- years and had no doubt delayed the Hearing of the substantive dispute before the High Court.

The Appeals Court has directed the High Court to have the case heard and disposed of expeditiously.

The contention by the 1st and 2nd Respondent is that the office bearers of Sangam had suspended and disciplined a number of its members in an attempt to disqualify them from standing in elections at an AGM.

The 1st and 2nd Respondent represented by Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima of R Patel Lawyers have maintained that this was in clear violation of earlier Consent orders.

The substantive matter which has been brought by two members of TISI will now proceed in the Suva High Court.