Tip-off leads to seizure of 1000 marijuana plants

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force acted on a tip from a member of the public, which resulted in the discovery of two farms with plants believed to be marijuana in the Soqulu Hills in Taveuni.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says Taveuni Police pursued the information and stopped a taxi to conduct a search.

ACP Khan says the passengers were then questioned on the allegations of their involvement in the illicit drug trade.

[Photo: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

He adds the passengers took the officers to where they were picked up from and K9 Kuini and her handler were deployed.

K9 Kuini led the officers to a farmhouse where two farms were discovered.

These farms had close to 1000 plants believed to be marijuana which were seized by police.

A person is in custody as the plants have been sent for analysis.

The investigation continues.