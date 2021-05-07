Timely return for Bati center

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake will be running out again in the Paramatta Eels colors after more than two months.

He suffered a lower leg injury in early March and was expected to be out for around six weeks, before returning to play in round eight, however, the 26 year old will feature in this weekend’s round 10 clash with the Warriors.

Blake has been out of action for almost 10 weeks and Eels coach Brad Arthur has named him at centre for the suspended Marata Niukore.

Arthur’s son Jakob Arthur will make his NRL debut at five-eighth for the suspended Dylan Brown.

Parramatta have scored 144 points in their past four games.

The Eels will also have the services of Maika Sivo when they take on the Warrriors at 3:50pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two games will be played today with the West Tigers playing the Knights at 8pm and Sea Eagles battles the Broncos at 10:05pm.