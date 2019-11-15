Timely repair of damaged infrastructure is paramount

The Minister for National Disaster Management is stressing on the need for timely repair to damages on jetties and roads in the Maritime Islands following TC Sarai.

This is to ensure children and teachers on holiday in other parts of the country, return home on time before school starts on the 13th of this month.

Fiji Roads Authority deployed its contractors yesterday to ensure work is carried out in affected areas.

Minister for National Disaster Management Jone Usamate says their initial disaster assessment shows there are no major damages to infrastructures.

“FRA initial assessment have suggested that damage to the structure itself is not substantial. That’s something that we’re thankful for. Other than that, there have been some issues to some health facilities and other government buildings around the place but not so serious.”

FRA Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says their main priority now is repairing the damaged jetties to allow access to maritime islands.

“At the moment we are worried about the maritime islands including Moala, Cicia,Koro, and Vunisea where the Jetties were damaged. Vunisea is all operational.”

The FRA says once infrastructure damages have been repaired in Kadavu and Southern Lau, contractors will make a stop on Koro Island to carry out the same assessments before returning to Suva.