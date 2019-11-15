Timely donation for villagers of Vatulele

Villagers of Vatulele in the Nadroga province received 4 water pumps and 241 flat irons valued at $15,304.

The items were funded under the Taiwan Grant, which is administered by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The villagers of Vatulele were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold early this year.

Following the Prime Minister’s visit to the island in May, representatives of the village made a direct request to the head of Government.

The items were handed over to the villagers by the Assistant Minister for ITaukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The flat irons will be used by the women for their ‘masi’ craft work.

Vatulele is well-known for the production of fine and quality masi and this commodity is one of the major sources of income for the villagers.

The provision of the new water pumps will enable the community to access reliable water supply and it will also contribute to the improvement of their livelihoods.