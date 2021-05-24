Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Timely assistance needed following natural disasters

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 24, 2022 12:19 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji and the Pacific are highly exposed to disasters and climate related risks.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says Fiji is ranked number 10 on the climate risk index and 14 on the world risk index.

Akbar says that the impact of climate change and intensifying disasters in the past year have a huge impact on the vulnerable.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the provision of the Parametric Insurance by the World Food Programme in collaboration with the UN Capital Development Fund will ensure timely assistance following a disaster.

“We hope that this Parametris Insurance that we have engaged in with our partners is going to provide relief so when a cyclone hits, the following three to four days you will be assisted.”

Akbar says this will allow Fijians to get back on their feet quickly and build back batter after any disaster.

The Minister made this remark during the handing over of Parametric Micro-insurance certificate.

