Timely assistance needed following natural disasters

Fiji and the Pacific are highly exposed to disasters and climate related risks.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says Fiji is ranked number 10 on the climate risk index and 14 on the world risk index.

Akbar says that the impact of climate change and intensifying disasters in the past year have a huge impact on the vulnerable.

She adds that the provision of the Parametric Insurance by the World Food Programme in collaboration with the UN Capital Development Fund will ensure timely assistance following a disaster.

“We hope that this Parametris Insurance that we have engaged in with our partners is going to provide relief so when a cyclone hits, the following three to four days you will be assisted.”

Akbar says this will allow Fijians to get back on their feet quickly and build back batter after any disaster.

The Minister made this remark during the handing over of Parametric Micro-insurance certificate.