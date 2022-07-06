Timely assistance for Kabariki couple

[Photo: Supplied]

The Diani family of Kabariki, Nabukelevu in Kadavu has praised the government for donating an outboard engine boat, funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development Self-Help initiative.

Family Head, Sakaraia Diani, says they were in dire need of an outboard engine boat for years, after enduring challenges such as transporting students to schools and being restricted from various income-generating and economic empowerment opportunities.

The father of three adds the assistance couldn’t come at a better time, particularly after the COVID-19 lockdown where most villagers in the maritime zones are in dire need of various resources to sustain them daily.

“I’m currently a kava farmer and this assistance is a major boost to the family and community we live in. It will help us fetch various marine resources and fish to be sold to the middleman or various markets in Kadavu or Viti Levu. I would like to thank the Provincial Administrator for their guidance and my wife for her continuous support until today.”



[Photo Supplied]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu, says the initiative is part of the government’s support system and empowerment for our maritime and rural communities.

“Transportation of children, particularly for the support towards the education sector, transportation of products which is very critical in terms of the economic empowerment of the people, and we hope that this project will be fully utilized not only by the community and income generating opportunity as well for the couple here.”

Seruiratu says work is underway to rehabilitate and build new roads in Kadavu to improve accessibility and the provision of clean as well as safe drinking water for villagers in the remote part of the island.



[Photo Supplied]