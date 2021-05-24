Home

News

Timely assistance for farmers as dry spell affects West farmers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 4:20 am
The prolonged dry spell is affecting the agricultural productivity for some farmers in the Western Division.

Commercial farmer, Reverend Viliame Saqusaqu says this is a testament to changing weather patterns which have greatly impacted crop growth and yield as well as a loss in business.

Saqusaqu says they depend on crops for food and income, but the recent unexpected weather patterns have added to their struggle.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of our plants have just died because of this weather. Down in the West, we all know. We planted about 10,000 dalo tops, but then half of it was dead, so 5, 000 are left.”

Saqusaqu believes the decline shows that climate change is already having a measurable effect on the quality and quantity of food produced at our farms.

However, the Waterways Ministry is putting together measures to solve the issue.

This as Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy donated irrigation equipment to a few commercial farmers at the Legalega Research station in Nadi.

“We know that the Western Division is a bit drier, and for you to do year-round production in agriculture, you need to ensure that you have some sort of irrigation facility.”

Doctor Reddy believes this irrigation equipment will help farmers.

“So in this financial year, there will be another lot of 150 farmers who will be receiving irrigation kits. And those 150 are the top-notch commercial farmers like you all.”

Meanwhile, Fiji’s agricultural export last year went up by 16 percent in terms of volume and 24 percent in value.

 

