Time to get into the mood: Vakarau

The Suva City Public Christmas tree is all ready for lit-up tomorrow evening.

Vodafone’s Sponsorship Manager, Adriu Vakarau says they’ve done this for the past seven years and received an overwhelming response.

Vakarau says it is that time of the year when families and friends are in the festive mood.

The Christmas tree lighting event will be held from 4 pm at the Civic Auditorium foreshore square.

“There’ll be food stalls also available here if you don’t want them. If you want more food or other options, they’ll be available here. So we’re encouraging all the families to bring their children. There’s parking on the foreshore. So there’ll be security here so feel safe to come around.”

Along with Christmas carols and Choirs, there will be live entertainment and dance performances.