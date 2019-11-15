Business license application simplified: Kumar

The Government is focused on reducing the processes, cost and time it takes for an individual to start a business in Fiji.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar yesterday announced major reforms to ease the business licensing process.

Kumar says it currently takes around 40 days for businesses to meet extra requirements which is not in the business licensing act.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds it also takes municipal councils 5 days to issue the license, however after January 1st applicants will be able to obtain a business license within 48 hours.

“The municipal councils will inform the business or applicant if the councils are not able to issue the license within 48 hours. They must also give the reason as to why it cannot be done.”

Kumar has also announced that people can now own home-based businesses provided they meet certain conditions.

All business application reforms will be effective in eight days.