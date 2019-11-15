Time limit on students subsidized e-Transport cards

The Ministry of Education has warned that strict time limits will be placed on students’ subsidized e-Transport cards this year.

Permanent Secretary for Education Alison Burchell says this is to avoid misuse of the initiative.

The blue subsidized cards for students will be operational from 6.30 in the morning to 9.00 am to allow students to reach school, and then again from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for when students return home from school.

Meanwhile, students will be able to redeem their bus fare from Wednesday onwards from any e-Ticketing machines installed on buses, or by visiting any Vodafone/Valuefone outlets or District Education Offices.

“From the 8th parents and students can redeem the e-ticket. Again we appeal to parents and students to do so before the 13th so students can use it to get to school on the 13th. We often find that this is done very late so we again we want parents to do that as soon as possible.”

Burchell says for added convenience, students can also use the new e-ticketing KIOSK machines at the Suva, Nausori and Nadi bus stands.