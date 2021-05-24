Home

Time frame for General Election revealed

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 5:02 pm
The 2022 General Election can take place at any time between July 9th this year and January 9th 2023.[File Photo]

The 2022 General Election can take place at any time between July 9th this year and January 9th 2023.

This was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem earlier today.

Saneem says preparations are going full steam ahead as they work towards delivering a free, fair, and credible general election.

