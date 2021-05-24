News
Time frame for General Election revealed
January 17, 2022 5:02 pm
The 2022 General Election can take place at any time between July 9th this year and January 9th 2023.[File Photo]
This was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem earlier today.
Saneem says preparations are going full steam ahead as they work towards delivering a free, fair, and credible general election.
