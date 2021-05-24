Home

News

Timber Industry urged to step up

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 5:02 am

The Timber Industry contributed significantly to the national economy, especially at the height of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commending the industry urged them to realign themselves and make a more meaningful and concerted effort towards the goal of “sustainable production”.

“I am, therefore, calling on the Timber Industry to play a larger role in reaching our national target of 30 million trees, and to do so by fostering partnership arrangements with forest owners and forest-dwelling communities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the Government is under no illusion that it can unilaterally achieve these goals and objectives.

He adds it is up to everyone to think seriously about our relationship to forests—whether we use them or abuse them, sustain them or degrade them, nurture them or exploit them.

The Prime Minister made the comments during the International Day of Forests yesterday.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Sustainable Production and Consumption”.

 

