Tiktok video in police uniform lands two in trouble

Two men will be produced in the Rakiraki Magistrates today for allegedly featuring in a TikTok video wearing Police uniforms.

The two aged 18 and 22 years have been charged with one count each of wearing uniform without authority.

The two were seen in the video wearing the uniforms believed to belong to a relative who is a Police officer.

The two are residing with the Officer and allegedly wore his uniform while he was at work.