Tikoduadua to sue Fiji Police Force

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua is taking legal action against the Fiji Police Force after he was detained for 36 hours last month.

Last week the Director of Public Prosecutions advised police not to lay charges against Tikoduadua due to insufficient evidence.

In a statement from the NFP this afternoon, Tikoduadua claims his interview was repeatedly delayed by police and he was kept in custody even though he was ready to answer questions.

He says there was no reason for police to detain him in the middle of the night after police officers arrived at his home in Delasui Village, Tailevu just after midnight on the 21st April.

The NFP President says he wants to ensure that the Police are held accountable.