News

Tikoduadua still being questioned

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 22, 2020 12:25 pm
National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua is still being questioned at the CID Headquarters.

He was arrested at 12.30am, Tuesday  from his home in Delasui village, Tailevu because of a video he posted to his Facebook page regarding an alleged assault of a Naqia village resident by police officers.

Police say the alleged assault incident is currently under investigation, parallel to an internal investigation that they’re also conducting.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Party is calling for Tikoduadua’s immediate release claiming the Party President’s arrest shows a culture of weak leadership.

