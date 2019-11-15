Tikoduadua released from police custody

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua has been released from police custody.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou confirms the investigation involving Tikodudua has been completed.

ACP Matavou says the case file had been submitted to the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions for independent legal advice.

The Opposition MP was arrested from his home in Delasui village, Tailevu in relation to a video he posted to his facebook page regarding an alleged assault on a Naqia village resident by police officers.

