Tikoduadua invites Qiliho to resign

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho (left), Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua.

We don’t trust him.

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, made this comment as he stated that he has invited Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to resign.

Tikoduadua says this is a matter of confidence and trust.

The Minister says a process is now being followed, and that Qiliho has preferred to be advised through the Constitutional Offices Commission.

“I’ve invited him to resign, and he’s opted for the COC to offer him that. There is a process and he’s entitled to that under the law and I respect that.”

Asked if anyone else has been invited to resign, Tikoduadua says it is only Qiliho.

Tikoduadua says the government does not trust Qiliho.

He claims that Qiliho’s history and his record with former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama cast a general doubt over his suitability to be Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force.

The Commissioner of Police wishes not to comment on the matter.